Michael Shannon Starred In This Quirky Christmas Movie That Confused Audiences
If you set out with the stated purpose of making a cult movie, chances are, you're going to fall short. Being weird for weird's sake often results in a sweaty finished product, where the odd vibe feels inauthentic and the jokes are forced. If you want to see the platonic ideal of a failed cult film, look no further than Adam Rifkin's stunningly unfunny 1991 dark comedy "The Dark Backward." Not even the presence of Judd Nelson, Bill Paxton, Wayne Newton, and Lara Flynn Boyle can rescue that misbegotten production (which made /Film's list of '90s Movies You Won't Believe Are Real).
Great actors are often drawn to offbeat projects like this because it allows them to let their freak flag fly. Still, I'm not sure what Michael Shannon, who always lets that flag fly proudly, was thinking when he signed on to headline the 2017 Christmas comedy "Pottersville." The first feature from director Seth Henrikson and screenwriter Liam Stahl, the film is set in the titular town, itself obviously a nod to the run-down alternate reality version of Bedford Falls in "It's a Wonderful Life." Shannon plays Maynard Greiger, a general store proprietor struggling to get by after the shuttering of the local mill. At least his wife (Christina Hendricks) loves him unconditionally, right? Well, that comfort is ripped away when he returns home from work early to find her and the local sheriff (Ron Perlman) wearing animal costumes.
Have you raised an eyebrow yet (and not in a good way)? Critics certainly did, at least the few that even bothered to review "Pottersville" (which only holds a 14% on Rotten Tomatoes based on seven write-ups). And audiences have usually been right alongside them (see: their confused responses on Letterboxd), especially once they realize where this film is going.
Bigfoot comes to Bedford Falls in Pottersville
Though his wife claims her furry fascination isn't sexual in nature, she and her husband agree to separate. Later on, while drowning his sorrows in booze, Maynard decides to put on a gorilla costume and stumble around the small town. Next thing he knows, people are claiming they've seen Bigfoot. Suddenly, Pottersville is a hot cryptozoology tourist destination. How long can Shannon's onscreen counterpart keep this ruse going?
The premise of "Pottersville" is strained, and, sadly, the film's talented cast, try as they might, can't sell it. This includes Ian McShane, who plays a Quint-like big game hunter who promises to bag the Bigfoot. (He's easily the most amusing element in the movie.) Thomas Lennon also turns up as an Australian reality show host in the mold of Steve Irwin, though he's actually an American with a fake Aussie accent. Meanwhile, Shannon, as Maynard, spends much of the film falling for his co-worker (Judy Greer), who sticks with him even after he's exposed as the Bigfoot. And, hey, a pre-stardom Greta Lee (who's ever so brilliant in Celine Song's "Past Lives") is along for the wintry ride as well.
"Pottersville" isn't offensively bad, but as a whimsical holiday comedy, it lacks for laughs. The main problem is Stahl's screenplay, which is so rigidly formulaic that you can see every complication coming down Broadway, right down to the "It's a Wonderful Life"-style conclusion where the townspeople rally around Maynard. As a Christmas movie, it doesn't have any explicit seasonal message aside from the importance of forgiveness and coming together during the holidays. Mostly, it's just a flat, largely unfunny movie, which is a shame given its wonderful cast. Someone should reassemble its ensemble for something that isn't so hellbent on becoming a cult classic.