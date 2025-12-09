Michael Shannon Starred In This Quirky Christmas Movie That Confused Audiences

If you set out with the stated purpose of making a cult movie, chances are, you're going to fall short. Being weird for weird's sake often results in a sweaty finished product, where the odd vibe feels inauthentic and the jokes are forced. If you want to see the platonic ideal of a failed cult film, look no further than Adam Rifkin's stunningly unfunny 1991 dark comedy "The Dark Backward." Not even the presence of Judd Nelson, Bill Paxton, Wayne Newton, and Lara Flynn Boyle can rescue that misbegotten production (which made /Film's list of '90s Movies You Won't Believe Are Real).

Great actors are often drawn to offbeat projects like this because it allows them to let their freak flag fly. Still, I'm not sure what Michael Shannon, who always lets that flag fly proudly, was thinking when he signed on to headline the 2017 Christmas comedy "Pottersville." The first feature from director Seth Henrikson and screenwriter Liam Stahl, the film is set in the titular town, itself obviously a nod to the run-down alternate reality version of Bedford Falls in "It's a Wonderful Life." Shannon plays Maynard Greiger, a general store proprietor struggling to get by after the shuttering of the local mill. At least his wife (Christina Hendricks) loves him unconditionally, right? Well, that comfort is ripped away when he returns home from work early to find her and the local sheriff (Ron Perlman) wearing animal costumes.

Have you raised an eyebrow yet (and not in a good way)? Critics certainly did, at least the few that even bothered to review "Pottersville" (which only holds a 14% on Rotten Tomatoes based on seven write-ups). And audiences have usually been right alongside them (see: their confused responses on Letterboxd), especially once they realize where this film is going.