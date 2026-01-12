40 Years Ago, Marvel's Secret Wars Ended The X-Men's Creepiest Relationship

The Marvel Comics event "Secret Wars," which spanned 12 issues from May 1984 until April 1985, was one of the most brazen fan-service-inspired events in the history of the company. After all, when you boil the medium down to its very essence, the fundamental question of superhero comics is "Who would win in a fight?" Would Spider-Man best Wolverine? How would Captain America fare against the Hulk? Such questions lead to fun, speculative conversations that can while away a summer afternoon in the fourth grade. It doesn't matter why the heroes are fighting. The only important thing is the fight.

"Secret Wars" decided to dramatize such fights by constructing a massive superhero event with no real-world context and no real motivation. The paltry story goes like this: A godlike super-being called The Beyonder (perhaps a stand-in for Marvel readers) loves superheroes. He wants to see who would win in a massive fight between Good Guys and Bad Guys, and constructs a pocket dimension — Battleworld — where they can fight unfettered. Why are they fighting? They're Good Guys and Bad Guys, that's why. Also, the winner gets a wish. At least 35 notable Marvel characters were part of the fracas.

Several of the X-Men were present, of course. Notably for this article, the metal-skinned Russian bruiser Colossus was there, but not the ghostlike Shadowcat, a mutant who can pass through walls. At the time, Colossus and Shadowcat were dating, which is creepy, given that Colossus (real name: Piotr Rasputin) was 19 when they started their relationship while Shadowcat (real name: Kitty Pryde) was only 13. 40 years ago, Jim Shooter, the editor-in-chief of Marvel at the time, wrote a special arc into "Secret Wars" that saw Colossus falling in love with another woman, effectively bringing that creepiness to an end.