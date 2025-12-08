Ghostbusters Actually Gave Egon's Blonde Cartoon Hair An Origin Story

The animated series "The Real Ghostbusters" debuted on September 13, 1986, two full years after the release of Ivan Reitman's film on which it was based. It wasn't poor timing, however, as the popularity of "Ghostbusters" hadn't waned one whit. Indeed, thanks to the film's 1985 release on VHS, it had only proliferated to a wider audience than ever before, allowing its popularity to expand. By 1986, kids tuned in en masse to see the animated exploits of Peter Venkman (Lorenzo Music), Winston Zeddemore (Arsenio Hall), Ray Stantz (Frank Welker), and Egon Spengler (Maurice LaMarche). The series was massively successful, and spawned a line of toy products and a comic book. "The Real Ghostbusters" lasted 140 episodes over its seven seasons. The animated series was just as big a phenom as the film.

Fans immediately noted, however, that the animated Ghostbusters didn't resemble their live-action counterparts. Peter no longer looked like Bill Murray, but had a long, thin face and a large, upswept hairdo. Winston didn't look like Ernie Hudson, lacking his mustache, and also possessing of a long, thin neck and square jaw. Ray no longer looked like Dan Aykroyd, now being a round-faced redhead with a potbelly. And, most dramatically, Egon no longer looked like Harold Ramis, and now sported a striking, Elvis-like blonde pompadour.

It's likely that the four actors wouldn't license their likenesses for the series, explaining why they looked so different. It's also common practice in animation to give characters exaggerated features so their colors and silhouettes are instantly recognizable; there's a reason why the Simpsons always wear the same clothes and have basic shapes for heads. In canon, though, there didn't seem to be an explanation as to why Egon was suddenly blonde.

Until a 1990 "Ghostbusters" comic book explained it all.