Fast And Furious 7's Original Ending Could Have Changed The Franchise's Narrative Fate

The "Fast and Furious" crew was dealt an impossible hand when Paul Walker died in a tragic car accident in 2013, essentially leaving them without one of the series' foundational players. The stunning loss, which took place while "Furious 7" was still in production, essentially led to everyone taking a step back and figuring out how they were going to salvage the film. In addition to Walker's brothers and the folks at Wētā FX working together to finish his scenes, the third act was pretty much restructured to make up for his unfortunate absence. The ending of "Furious 7" was ultimately a touching and sentimental ode to Walker that made just about everyone cry, with Dom (Vin Diesel) and Brian traveling down diverging pathways. It's been a point of curiosity as to what the film's original ending would have looked like. Thanks to Barry Hertz's "Welcome to the Family: The Explosive Story Behind Fast & Furious, the Blockbusters that Supercharged the World," we know it would have brought Dom and Brian back to their roots.

According to Hertz, the initial ending to "Furious 7" would have seen the "Fast" team taking a well-deserved victory lap at Neptune's Net, otherwise known as the Malibu seafood place featured in the first movie (via ComicBookMovie). Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody would have given everyone a congressional commendation for their work in taking down Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) and retrieving the God's Eye technology. Instead of handing it back to the Agency, Dom would have stomped on it with his boot, citing its immense technological power as way too big for any one person to wield. What makes this ending so interesting is that the destruction of the God's Eye would have forged a much different path for future "Fast and Furious" sequels.