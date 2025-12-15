One Of The Most Divisive Horror Directors Ever Almost Wrote An Indiana Jones Movie

If there's one constant involved in franchise filmmaking, it's that every sequel that gets made leaves behind at least one alluringly alternate iteration. After all, who wouldn't be curious what "Alien 3" would've looked like had William Gibson written it, and hey, what if Quentin Tarantino actually had made a "Star Trek" film? While these can be fun fantasies and thought exercises, ultimately one needs to adopt an "everything happens for a reason" mentality regarding unmade sequels in order to not get too heated. Still, there's no stopping one's mind from reeling with visions of what might have been, especially when the combination of franchise and filmmaker is so tantalizing.

That's the situation we have when it comes to "Indiana Jones" and M. Night Shyamalan, a collaboration which nearly happened some 25 years ago. According to this article from Premiere, Shyamalan was called in to meet with Steven Spielberg about a fourth "Indiana Jones" film in the summer of 2000, subsequent to the former's massive success with 1999's "The Sixth Sense." Although this meeting allowed a Shyamalan-scripted "Indy" film to gain a little traction, by 2002, it was clear that film wasn't going to happen, and a fourth "Indiana Jones" movie wouldn't materialize until the release of "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" in 2008. Although no details of Shyamalan's setup for "Indiana Jones 4" have ever leaked, the filmmaker has publicly hinted that his concept for the sequel was "a darker idea." Who knows if an "Indiana Jones" movie from the divisive filmmaker would've been better received than "Crystal Skull" was or not, but two things feel clear: the film would've been fascinating, and it's probably good that it didn't end up happening.