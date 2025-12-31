Jurassic Park's Creator Wrote A Medieval Box Office Flop — Now Is The Perfect Time To Remake It

Sometimes, a movie is a victim of its production and the time in which it was made, and few movies fit that bill as well as "The 13th Warrior." John McTiernan's critically-derided film was a box office flop back when it premiered back in 1999 despite being based on a book by "Jurassic Park" author Michael Crichton and starring heartthrob Antonio Banderas. There are a whole bunch of reasons why the film didn't work, from its inflated budget to the general lack of interest in historical epics near the turn of the millennium, but "The 13th Warrior" isn't a bad movie, per se. It's just a film in perfect shape for a remake.

Crichton wrote the screenplay for "The 13th Warrior" based on his novel "Eaters of the Dead," and while there are a few things that could use tweaking, it mostly works as a sort of "Seven Samurai" meets "Beowulf" story that's one seriously cool take on vikings. There are some genuinely inspired moments in the film, including a sequence that shows the Arabic-speaking Ahmed ibn Fahdlan (Banderas) learning Norse just by being immersed in it, and the audience only hears words in English as he learns them. It's brutal and bloody stuff that feels right at home alongside something like Robert Eggers's "The Northman" or even "Game of Thrones." If ever there were a perfect time for a fresh re-imagining of "13th Warrior," it's now.