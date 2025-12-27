Before Pluribus, Vince Gilligan Created An X-Files-Style TV Pilot About A Virus

If there's one TV show "Breaking Bad" is most often compared to, it's "The Sopranos." Both mix crime drama with dark comedy, depict an antihero who's a suburban dad and crime boss, and are in fierce competition for "best TV drama ever" title. Bryan Cranston has said outright: "Without Tony Soprano, there is no Walter White."

But while "The Sopranos" may be the biggest stylistic influence on "Breaking Bad," there's another show even more pivotal to its existence: "The X-Files." Vince Gilligan, creator of "Breaking Bad," made his screenwriting bones on the sci-fi procedural. He joined in season 2 and penned several episodes right up until the end of the show's original run; funnily enough, one of Gilligan's "X-Files" episodes even starred Cranston. That connection, coupled with Gilligan's experience in the "X-Files" writers' room, is the foundation on which "Breaking Bad" was built.

Gilligan's latest series, Apple TV's hit "Pluribus," pivots away from "Breaking Bad" and brings him back to his science-fiction roots. But he almost went back earlier. After the end of "X-Files" in 2002, Gilligan faced an uphill battle pitching "Breaking Bad." One of the shows he tried, and failed, to get off the ground during that time was called "A.M.P.E.D." Co-written by Gilligan and fellow "X-Files" alum Frank Spotnitz, "A.M.P.E.D." was produced for Spike TV in 2007, but ultimately, the pilot wasn't picked up and went unaired.

While the show is a distant memory, Gilligan spoke about it on the "Pluribus" press tour with the A.V. Club: