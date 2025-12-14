Dan Aykroyd Imagined Ghostbusters' Slimer As The Spirit Of A Deceased SNL Star

The scene is well known in the annals of pop culture. Early in Ivan Reitman's 1984 supra-hit "Ghostbusters," the titular exterminators (played by Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Bill Murray) enter the Sedgewick Hotel on their first ghost-hunting job. They haven't tested their ghost-ensnaring equipment, which is quite dangerous, as they are essentially nuclear-powered energy weapons. The Ghostbusters have been called because the Sedgewick is haunted by a green, legless apparition that only wants to eat and drink. They first see the ghost in one of the hotel's hallways, snarfing down the leftovers on a wheeled food cart. The food falls right through its body, but the ghost keeps eating. In life, that ghost must have been a glutton, and its divine punishment on was to be eternally hungry, trapped on Earth as a ghost.

The ghost ended up attacking Peter, the Bill Murray character, leaving him covered with a full-body patina of ectoplasmic slime. Because of this scene, the ghost was nicknamed Slimer. After "Ghostbusters," Slimer became a mascot for the franchise, appearing on the animated series "The Real Ghostbusters," voiced by Frank Welker. Indeed, the character became popular enough to warrant the title of the show to be changed to "Slimer and the Real Ghostbusters." Slimer also had a small role in "Ghostbusters II" in 1989. He could be seen on the label of Hi-C's Ecto Cooler. There are many weird ghosts in "Ghostbusters," but Slimer is the most famous.

Back in 1990, in a documentary short called "Slimer Won't Do That!," Aykroyd and Ramis (who also wrote "Ghostbusters") gave their thoughts on the popularity of the character. Aykroyd noted that the gluttonous little glob was, in his mind, modeled after a fellow "Saturday Night Live" alumnus. Slimer was, in fact, the ghost of John Belushi.