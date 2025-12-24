Where Is Fire Country Actually Filmed?

Streaming television gets a lot of ink spilled on its behalf, but some of the most popular shows on television still exist thanks to traditional networks. Take "Fire Country," for example. Airing on CBS and kicking off its run in 2022, the show is well into its fourth season and has even generated a spin-off, "Sheriff Country," with "Deadpool" star Morena Baccarin in the lead role.

The series centers on Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot), a young convict who seeks redemption (and a shortened prison sentence) by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California in the town of Edgewater. There, he and other inmates are partnered with seasoned firefighters to extinguish dangerous wildfires across the region. Thieriot, in addition to his starring role, co-created the series in no small part based on the experiences of his firefighter friends.

"I think watching what everybody went through, what all of my buddies were experiencing as firefighters, was certainly what made me want to tell the story," Thieriot said in a 2024 interview with CBS. "A lot of friends have done this for a long time and the things that you have to see and go through, the people that you have to console in those situations, it's not an easy job."

But where is the show actually filmed? How does "Fire Country" capture the spirit of California firefighters and put that on screen? We're going to look at the major filming locations that make this bit of televised fiction feel real for its viewers.