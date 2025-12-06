Elizabeth Olsen's 2023 True Crime Miniseries Should Be On Your Netflix Watchlist

For years, it's been quite clear that Elizabeth Olsen is a lot more than just the younger sister of the unbelievably famous Olsen twins Mary-Kate and Ashley — but if you've only ever seen her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you should check her out in her 2023 miniseries "Love & Death," which is currently available on Netflix.

Even though "Love & Death" is technically an HBO Max original, HBO inked a deal to allow Netflix to stream some of its titles a while ago. That's why, for example, "Sex and the City" has been a part of Netflix's library for a minute, along with shows like "Love & Death." (This deal, I should note, was completely separate from Netflix's outright acquisition of the Warner Bros. library that was announced on December 5, 2025.) Okay, with all of that out of the way, what is Olsen's series about? Well, it's a true crime story that focuses on a real woman named Candy Montgomery, who was accused of killing her close friend in a brutal attack that shook a small town in Texas to its very core.

Olsen, of course, plays Candy, with Patrick Fugit co-starring as her unfailingly loyal husband Pat Montgomery; flanking them are Jesse Plemons as the hapless Allan Gore and Lily Rabe (whom you probably remember from multiple seasons of "American Horror Story") as Allan's wife — and Candy's apparent victim — Betty Gore. Throughout "Love & Death," we hone in on Candy and Betty's friendship, Betty's sickeningly gory murder, and the trial that follows ... so, what else do you need to know about it?