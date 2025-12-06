Stephen King Recommends This Forgotten Action Movie With 28% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Stephen King has guilty pleasures and enjoys plenty of entertainment that is often ridiculed. For example, did you know that King is a fan of "Prison Break," a show that he loves because of its more preposterous and ridiculous qualities? What's more, the acclaimed horror author is also a sucker for high-octane action flicks, including some that aren't revered by critics — or even discussed anymore. This brings us to "Takers," a forgotten 2010 thriller starring Idris Elba, Paul Walker, Chris Brown, and other notable talents that currently boasts a 28% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Takers" tells the story of a group of crooks who set out to steal a lot of money from a highly secure vehicle, only to get tangled up with the law and even worse criminals than them. By no means does the John Luessenhop-directed actioner rewrite the formula for heist movies, but King was impressed by its story and spectacle all the same. As he wrote in a 2010 column for Entertainment Weekly:

"This satisfyingly complex cops-'n'-robbers movie features great performances from Matt Dillon, Idris Elba, and — surprising but true — Hayden Christensen. The climax strains credulity, but the characters feel real, and the armored-car heist is the best action sequence I've seen this year."

Remember King's view of the characters as you read on, as the film's detractors thoroughly disagree with his sentiment. With that in mind, let's find out what critics had to say about "Takers."