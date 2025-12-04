Why The Vanderpump Rules Season 12 Reboot Is Already A Failure

"Vanderpump Rules" is back, sort of ... but it sucks now!

I'll back up. "Vanderpump Rules" started its life as a spin-off of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," largely due to two things. One, housewife Lisa Vanderpump happened to own a few restaurant hotspots in West Hollywood where all of the young, beautiful employees were constantly fighting, sleeping together, and fighting about who was sleeping together. Two, one of those employees — Scheana Shay — had an affair with the husband of one of Vanderpump's fellow housewives (specifically, Brandi Glanville's constantly cheating husband, Eddie Cibrian). Once producers like Alex Baskin figured out that Vanderpump's restaurant SUR Restaurant and Lounge — the full Christian name of which is Sexy Unique Restaurant Restaurant and Lounge — was a hotbed of drama, they picked up cameras. The rest is history.

Here's the problem: after nine seasons, the messy original cast of "Vanderpump Rules" started growing up. A bunch of them have kids. All of them basically stopped working at the sexy and unique restaurant. This was nice for them, but terrible for people like me who love drama and mess. Then, noted idiot and original "Vanderpump Rules" cast member Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with their close friend Rachel Leviss, and the scandal known as "Scandoval" brought this near-dead show back to life!

Here's another problem, though: thanks to Scandoval, everybody in the original cast chose sides, and nobody of note sided with Sandoval. Add this to Madix's understandable aversion to filming with her ex, and the show's 11th season absolutely flatlined. Bravo's response wasn't to cancel the show, but to recast it with entirely new "SUR-vers." This sucks, and here's why.