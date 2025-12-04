The Best '80s Viking Movie Is Nearly Impossible To Stream Today

You probably didn't know you needed a "Yojimbo"-inspired Viking flick, but "When the Raven Flies" is a compellingly brutal companion piece to Akira Kurosawa's classic, as well as Sergio Leone's Spaghetti Western riff "A Fistful of Dollars." (Gunnlaugsson's movies were referred to as "Cod Westerns.") Jakob Þór Einarsson stars as Gestur, an Irishman who's traveled to Iceland to play two rival Viking factions against each other as a means of exacting bloody vengeance for their cold-blooded murder of his parents. There's an interesting wrinkle here in that his still-living sister, an unnamed character played by Edda Björgvinsdóttir, was kidnapped by the Vikings as a child and is unwilling to assist him in his task.

Also interesting: the weaponry. There are no epic sword fights in "When the Raven Flies." Instead, much of the combat is carried out with knives, which are often flung (à la James Coburn in "The Magnificent Seven" or Tomas Millian in "The Big Gundown"). I am the furthest thing from a Viking history enthusiast, but this is apparently not historically inaccurate for the era (though the lack of axes, which they did use, is curious). In any event, Gunnlaugsson, clearly working on a low budget, makes the most of this decision, framing the action with keen attention to background and foreground placement of his actors. This is not a polished movie by any means, but Gunnlaugsson has a keen mise-en-scène, which is something I can't say about most digital filmmakers nowadays.

You should give "When the Raven Flies" a looksee on YouTube, if only because you never know when that video is going to disappear. Here's hoping Gunnlaugsson can one day scrape together the funds to get his film restored.