Netflix's Knives Out/Sesame Street Crossover Homages One Of The Best Murder Mysteries Ever

For years, a vocal minority of film lovers on the internet have been trying to convince writer/director Rian Johnson to make a movie in which his private detective character from the "Knives Out" trilogy, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), stars as the only human actor and has only Muppets for co-stars. First there were viral tweets, and then Johnson told Netflix's Tudum in 2022 that he thought the joke was "pretty brilliant" and he "ended up really giving [it] some serious thought." The concept makes a certain amount of sense, especially given that Johnson already hired Frank Oz, the voice of Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and Yoda, to play a small role in the first "Knives Out" film.

A full feature-length crossover has yet to materialize, but now that Netflix, the streamer behind the "Knives Out" sequels "Glass Onion" and "Wake Up Dead Man," is also the home of "Sesame Street," someone there thought it would be fun to give audiences the next best thing and create a short crossover called "Forks Out," in which a Muppet version of Daniel Craig (called "Beignet Blanc" here) solves the mystery of Cookie Monster's missing pie. It's just as adorable as you'd expect, and hilariously, it takes its ending from one of the best murder mysteries of all time: Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express."

Spoilers for that novel (and both film adaptations): The story finds literary detective Hercule Poirot trying to determine which train passenger killed their fellow rider ... only to discover that it wasn't just one suspect, but nearly all of them who stabbed the victim for various reasons too complex to get into here. It's one of the most famous endings in the history of the genre, and "Forks Out" puts a kid-friendly spin on a similar concept.