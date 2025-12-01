Avatar Nearly Starred Another Big Actor As Jake Sully (And It's Not Matt Damon)

Matt Damon famously turned down the lead role in "Avatar." In his words, "you will never meet an actor who turned down more money." Damon was a big star at the time and was offered 10% of the profits. Worthington and Tatum, on the other hand, were just starting to break out. Working with Cameron, the man who made "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" and "Titanic," represented a huge break. It broke Worthington's way.

Tatum ended up starring in "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" in 2009, after turning it down multiple times. He also auditioned to be Marvel's Thor around that time, with Chris Hemsworth landing the job. But Tatum went on to have a damn fine career, starring in everything from "Magic Mike" to "The Hateful Eight." Huge hits like "21 Jump Street" and acclaimed dramas like "Foxcatcher." Tatum even got to finally play Gambit in "Deadpool & Wolverine," with the actor reprising the role in "Avengers: Doomsday."

Still, it's hard not to wonder what Tatum's career might have looked like if he'd been anchored to "Avatar." Tatum and Worthington also weren't the only ones vying for the role. Our future Captain America was also in the mix.

"Chris Evans, and Sam, and Channing Tatum. That was my choice," Cameron previously said in 2019 to Empire. "They were both great guys. But Sam had a quality of voice and a quality of intensity. Everybody did about the same on all the material through the script, except for the final speech where he stands up and says, 'This is our land, ride now, go as fast as the wind can carry you.' That whole thing. I would have followed him into battle."

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" hits theaters on December 19, 2025.