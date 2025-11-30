Joaquin Phoenix's Bizarre 2000s Sci-Fi Movie Might Deserve Another Look

Back in 2003, Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg delivered "It's All About Love" and was immediately excoriated by critics for making a movie that was, according to most, an incoherent mess. But the film does have some interesting ideas, and while this certainly isn't a near-perfect sci-fi movie that somehow slipped under the radar, it might one day be considered an underrated sci-fi movie, even if it hasn't quite reached that point yet.

"It's All About Love" is a romantic drama that's also an apocalyptic sci-fi vision of the future. It's a very post-9/11 film. Not in the sense that it's full of terrorists and renewed jingoistic fervor, but in the sense that it has a fairly gloomy outlook, depicting a version of 2021 in which the world teeters on the precipice of doom. It's not exactly the outright dystopian future of, say "Blade Runner" with its techno-industrial nightmare version of 2019. Rather, it's a more restrained kind of dystopia in which people live lives that are, in some ways, recognizable as our own but play out in a rapidly crumbling society.

Amid all of that, married couple John (Joaquin Phoenix) and Elena (Claire Danes) attempt to rekindle their love prior to signing their divorce papers, eventually finding solace in their renewed relationship as the world disintegrates around them. It would have been a touching tale if the film itself wasn't a bit of a slog. But it does feel a little more relevant in 2025 than it likely did upon its release. After all, it's not as if things have gotten all that much better since the immediate post-9/11 years, making the slow degradation of the world in "It's All About Love" feel almost a little too familiar. That's about all that can be said for the movie, though.