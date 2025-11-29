It: Welcome To Derry's Turtle Imagery Is More Important Than You Likely Think
This post contains spoilers for Stephen King's "It" and "It: Welcome to Derry" episode 5.
Because "It: Welcome to Derry" opens with such an unexpectedly grisly incident, some of the more mundane scenes at Derry High School might not feel as attention-grabbing in comparison. If you pay close attention, though, you'll notice the school's turtle mascot trying to warn students about nuclear safety, while the town's public message board states, "Burt the Turtle Says: Duck and Cover." These turtle references don't end here; the missing Matty (Miles Ekhardt) hands a turtle-bracelet charm to Lilly (Clara Stack) in a flashback, with the former insisting it's lucky. Perhaps it is, as it functions as a deus ex machina in episode 5, "29 Neibolt Street," saving Lilly from Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) in his clown form.
This turtle motif is, of course, a reference to Maturin, the unseen (and unsung) ancient giant turtle from Stephen King's "It" novel. Yes, King's book primarily pits the Losers Club against Pennywise, but Maturin is a key spectator to the events and even aids Bill Denbrough during the Ritual of Chüd in 1958. Maturin even urges Bill to defeat It with his mental strength and willpower, cautioning that the entity must be stopped for good. While Andy Muschietti's "It" movies don't directly show Maturin, they're still full of references to him, like when the Losers go for a summer swim (with a turtle popping up nearby). Similarly, in "It Chapter Two," Mike Hanlon (Isaiah Mustafa) chomps down on a Maturin root to trigger his psychedelic journey, which allows the now-grown Losers to band together and stop Pennywise for good.
To understand Maturin better, though, we need to dive into his cosmic nature, his importance in King's fictional universe, and the cultural myths that inspired the character.
It's Maturin is an important part of the Stephen King Universe
Maturin is more than just a plot point in "It." He existed before the conception of King's fictional universe (which he created by vomiting!) and comes from the Macroverse, which It also originates from. In "It," Maturin is presented as It's natural enemy, as he's everything the dancing clown isn't: benevolent, gentle, and loving. What's more, this cosmic turtle is massive, clearly meant to evoke awe as a primordial entity. Maturin also exists in King's "11/22/63" and "The Dark Tower" book series, where he's described as one of the 12 Guardians of the Beams (cybernetic creatures that defend the titular tower from malicious forces). Considering Maturin's "protector" status in King's works, it's not far-fetched to assume that the cosmic turtle is secretly protecting one or more children in "Welcome to Derry" or will make an appearance in the near future.
But why did King make a giant turtle the creator of the universe? Well, the mythical roots of this concept can be found in Hindu myth and literature, where a world-bearing turtle (Kurma) is described as possessing "an inconceivable potency." Variations of this concept exist in Chinese mythology (Ao), the Lenape creation myth from North American folklore, and Zulu folklore (usilosimapundu). It's also possible that King made a turtle the bearer of such complex creation myths due to the fact that the creatures traditionally signify wisdom, perseverance, and longevity. Moreover, real turtles/tortoises often sport long lifespans, which might've inspired this consistent mythologizing across cultures.
Indeed, everything from "Pokémon" to "Avatar: The Last Airbender" references a world-bearing turtle, so it makes sense for King to make Maturin a seminal entity that's a part of his vast, intricate fictional universe.
"It: Welcome to Derry" is streaming on HBO Max.