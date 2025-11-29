It: Welcome To Derry's Turtle Imagery Is More Important Than You Likely Think

This post contains spoilers for Stephen King's "It" and "It: Welcome to Derry" episode 5.

Because "It: Welcome to Derry" opens with such an unexpectedly grisly incident, some of the more mundane scenes at Derry High School might not feel as attention-grabbing in comparison. If you pay close attention, though, you'll notice the school's turtle mascot trying to warn students about nuclear safety, while the town's public message board states, "Burt the Turtle Says: Duck and Cover." These turtle references don't end here; the missing Matty (Miles Ekhardt) hands a turtle-bracelet charm to Lilly (Clara Stack) in a flashback, with the former insisting it's lucky. Perhaps it is, as it functions as a deus ex machina in episode 5, "29 Neibolt Street," saving Lilly from Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) in his clown form.

This turtle motif is, of course, a reference to Maturin, the unseen (and unsung) ancient giant turtle from Stephen King's "It" novel. Yes, King's book primarily pits the Losers Club against Pennywise, but Maturin is a key spectator to the events and even aids Bill Denbrough during the Ritual of Chüd in 1958. Maturin even urges Bill to defeat It with his mental strength and willpower, cautioning that the entity must be stopped for good. While Andy Muschietti's "It" movies don't directly show Maturin, they're still full of references to him, like when the Losers go for a summer swim (with a turtle popping up nearby). Similarly, in "It Chapter Two," Mike Hanlon (Isaiah Mustafa) chomps down on a Maturin root to trigger his psychedelic journey, which allows the now-grown Losers to band together and stop Pennywise for good.

To understand Maturin better, though, we need to dive into his cosmic nature, his importance in King's fictional universe, and the cultural myths that inspired the character.