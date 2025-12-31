Foundation Star Lee Pace Was Fascinated By A Surprising Side Of Isaac Asimov's Writing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Apple TV show "Foundation," based on the seminal sci-fi novels by Isaac Asimov, takes a long view of history. The first season of "Foundation" is set in the year 12,067 E.I. (Era Imperial), i.e. 12,067 years after the foundation of a wide-spanning galactic empire. Thanks to some careful research, fans have noted that the empire didn't even come to be until over 18,000 years from the present day. The "Foundation" book series also notoriously features massive, centuries-long time skips in between installations and provides glimpses of a future so distant — maybe 100 billion years on — that the mind can hardly handle it. By then, all humanity will have evolved into a singular intelligence.

On the "Foundation" TV show, Lee Pace plays a string of cloned emperors that has been overseeing the Galactic Empire for millennia, including Cleon I, Cleon XII, Cleon XIII, Cleon XVII, and Cleon XXIV. He also plays a clone named Brother Day who, along with Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton) and Brother Dusk (Terrence Mann), swap out the roles of the various Cleons. The mythology and plot of "Foundation" is way too involved to get into here, and summing it up would take more time than trying to explain Frank Herbert's "Dune" universe. Needless to say, it deals with large, heady ideas involving foundations, empires, evolution, religion, and politics. This is par for the course for Asimov.

When Pace was gearing up to star in "Foundation," he naturally did his Asimovian research. However, he soon found that Asimov, for all his fame in the realms of science fiction, had an entirely separate literary niche that the actor didn't know about. In an interview with Wired, Pace explained that he had just discovered the glory of the 1970s sourcebook "Asimov's Guide to Shakespeare."