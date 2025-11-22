Christopher Nolan Turned Down Matt Damon's One Request For The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan likes to shoot as much in-camera as possible. It's a well-known aspect of the esteemed filmmaker's process and one that even extends to the hairs protruding from his stars' faces. Case in point: Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus in "The Odyssey," suggested he don a fake beard for the historical epic, but Nolan immediately shot down the idea, insisting that Odysseus' facial hair absolutely had to be real.

Nolan has made no secret of his specific filmmaking tastes. The director has gone to great lengths in explaining his love for shooting on celluloid and has made promoting the IMAX format a major cause throughout his career. Nolan even had an entirely new IMAX film made for his Oscar-winning biopic "Oppenheimer." But it's not just the physicality of film that Nolan likes. If he can shoot something without CGI, he'll do it — like when he literally dangled a plane from another plane over the Scottish Highlands for the very real opening of "The Dark Knight Rises." In fact, he'll avoid using VFX of any sort if he can get away with it, and in the case of Damon's Odysseus, that meant a fake beard was out of the question from the get-go.

For the latest issue of Empire magazine, Damon spoke about his experience working on Nolan's next project. The actor recalled feeling insecure about his ability to grow a sufficiently majestic beard in order to play the Greek king of Ithaca. "I'd never tried to grow a beard that size," he admitted. "I mean, there are about 100 things to take a beard off my face before it can get that long, starting with my kids." Nonetheless, Nolan insisted on real facial hair for the movie, with Damon adding, "He wants it all real."