My Hero Academia Season 8 Just Delivered Its Avengers: Endgame Moment

It is fine now. Why? Because I am here ... to warn you about spoilers ahead for "My Hero Academia" season 8, episode 7, "From Aizawa."

"My Hero Academia" is coming to an end. For eight seasons, the popular superhero anime (which is essentially everything Disney's cult classic "Sky High" could have been) has delivered an action-packed story about kids learning what it means to be a hero, facing supervillains, dealing with an ever-changing society that doesn't trust heroes anymore, and much more. Adapting Kohei Horikoshi's manga of the same name, the show is packed with thrilling fights, lots of emotion and heart, and hard-hitting drama.

The ongoing final season of "My Hero Academia," in particular, is one of the show's very best. It's already given us an epic all-out battle between the series' heroes and the villainous forces led by All For One, complete with sacrifices, lots of tragedy, one hell of a Bakugo fight, and some huge lore drops. Now, the latest episode of season 8, "From Aizawa," has set the stage for the final fight by having the show's protagonist, Deku, hit his absolute lowest and lose both arms in a fight against his opponent Shigaraki (whose body is fully possessed by All For One). Just when all hope seems lost, however, Deku gets unexpected help in the form of his entire Hero Course Class 1-A, who arrive in the nick of time to join the fight. It's a fantastic moment, but it also appears to be an explicit reference to a huge pop culture event.

That's right: "My Hero Academia" just gave us its version of the portals scene from "Avengers: Endgame," and it's beautiful.