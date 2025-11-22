My Hero Academia Season 8 Revealed The Most Vile Supervillain We've Seen In A Long Time

There are spoilers ahead for "My Hero Academia" through season 8, episode 7 "From Aizawa."

"My Hero Academia" is one of the biggest ongoing anime, a show that's essentially the underrated "Sky High" if it had a big budget and time to properly explore its universe. The show takes place in a world full of superheroes and focuses on a group of kids attending a high school for heroes where they learn what it means to be heroic, all while fight increasingly dangerous villains.

The current eighth and final season is one of the show's best, following the final battle to take down the big villain, All For One, whose ability lets him steal any superpower and distribute at will. So far it's taken the cumulative effort of every hero in Japan to try and defeat him, with a season full of emotions, sacrifices, big revelations, and huge fights.

Creator Kohei Horikoshi is famously a big fan of American comic books, and he snuck in references throughout the manga's run, like silhouettes of Superman, Spider-Man and even Moon Knight appearing early on. All Might, the biggest hero at the start of the manga, is clearly inspired by Superman and Captain America, while Deku is very much based on Peter Parker (including having a spidey-sense and a web-slinging power), and the first image of Deku's vigilante look was quite similar to Jim Lee's Batman on a gargoyle art.

Still, possibly one of the coolest references happened in the anime's latest episode. In it, the already despicable villain, All For One, revealed himself to be the most vile supervillain in years.