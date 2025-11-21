Sisu 2's Most Challenging Action Scene Was Literal Mayhem For The Crew [Exclusive]

When director Jalmari Helander ended his eight-year hiatus by unleashing the balls-to-the-wall, action-packed, Nazi-killing movie "Sisu" on the world, he introduced a fantastic new action hero that at times felt like Finnish John Wick — a stoic guy with an adorable dog companion and a penchant for brutally killing his enemies.

Three years later, Helander is back for another round with the Finnish war hero Aatami (Jorma Tommila) in "Sisu: Road to Revenge." This movie is cut from the same cloth as "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "John Wick: Chapter 4" in taking the original movie's concept to new creative heights with a brand new tone, delivering action sequences that look like they were impossible to make without killing half the crew.

In the new film, Finland has lost a big chunk of its territory to the Soviet Union following WWII, including where Aatami's home is. He dismantles his home and takes it with him, embarking on a journey to cross the border. But the Soviets are hellbent on killing "the man who refuses to die" and send a bunch of guys to make sure he stays dead this time. That plan begins with what Helander calls "motor mayhem," a massive set piece involving a "Fury Road"-style chase with several motorcycles, a truck, and eventually even biplanes, and it was the hardest part of the movie to shoot, as he told /Film in an exclusive interview before the release of the film.

"It was important to me to have speed on this one, so I was just imagining all kinds of vehicles which we could use and trying to get in very difficult situations for Aatami," Helander said. "It was really time-consuming and hard to shoot those sequences, especially motor mayhem with so many moving vehicles and all the cameras."