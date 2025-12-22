Alien Nation Went From Cult Sci-Fi Movie To A TV Series You Probably Never Knew Existed

Graham Baker's 1988 sci-fi film "Alien Nation" is possessed of a novel, and pointedly political, premise. The film takes place in the near future of 1991, only about three years after an alien spacecraft crash-landed on Earth. The ship contained 300,000 alien prisoners belonging to a species known as the Tenctonese, which look very similar to humans except they sport no ears and have enlarged, hairless, spotted scalps. Humanity has since accepted the aliens, nicknamed Newcomers, on Earth, but not in the friendliest way. On top of being relegated to slums and ghettos, the Tenctonese are overseen by an immigration office that doesn't have their best interests at heart. In general, humans are racist and hateful toward the Newcomers. Sound familiar?

The "Alien Nation" movie is structured like a buddy cop movie, pairing racist human detective Matthew Sykes (James Caan) with a Newcomer partner named Sam Francisco (Mandy Pantinkin). As the duo investigate the crime and corruption that had formed in the new Newcomer districts, we learn curious details about the Tenctonese. Salt water is like acid to their skin. Sour milk affects them like booze. They were previously enslaved and kept in line with drugs. The film was only a modest success, so it didn't cause more than a ripple.

It did, however, do well enough to inspire a one-season TV series from TV impresario Kenneth Johnson, the creator of "The Bionic Woman" and "V," as well as the developer of "The Incredible Hulk." The TV show served as a soft reboot of the movie, with frequent "Star Trek" actor Gary Graham playing Matthew Sikes and Eric Pierpoint playing George Francisco. (As you surely noticed, the series tweaked the names of the film's protagonists.)