Jeff Nichols' Alien Nation Has Been Repurposed Back Into An Original Sci-Fi Film [Exclusive]

Jeff Nichols' "Alien Nation" remake is still happening, but it won't have the "Alien Nation" title anymore.

In 2016, the writer/director of films like "Mud," "Take Shelter," and "Midnight Special" was tapped to direct a remake of the 1988 film "Alien Nation" by 20th Century Fox. A couple of years later, Nichols gave us an update about the project, explaining that it was set in his home state of Arkansas, would have a $100 million budget, and he referred to it as "epic." But when Disney purchased Fox in 2019, the movie fell by the wayside and it seemed to be dead forever. In early 2021, Nichols revealed that Disney asked him to expand his screenplay into a 10-episode TV series, and at the time, he was awaiting word about whether or not that version would move forward. Then, a few months later, an announcement came out that Nichols was developing an original sci-fi feature film for the folks at Paramount.

The filmmaker is currently making the rounds promoting the release of his latest movie, "The Bikeriders" (which itself was dropped by its original studio and thankfully saved by another), and during my interview with Nichols, I asked about the status of that original sci-fi project.

"That is still on," he said. "I finished the latest rewrite of that — which I'm really, really proud of — a couple months back, turned it into them, and we are in serious talks. We'll see. It's a very expensive film, and anytime you make a film at that level, you kind of have to deliver it up to the studio gods. We'll see what happens. But it takes place in Arkansas. It says everything I want to say about humanity and the universe, and the way things work. I'd be very, very happy if I got to make that film."

Hmm. A very expensive sci-fi film set in Arkansas that says everything he wants to say about humanity? That sounds familiar, so I asked if he was able to incorporate any of his "Alien Nation" ideas into this new project. Turns out, the original sci-fi movie actually is "Alien Nation," just with a different name.