HBO's First Drama Broke A Lot Of Television Rules — This Might Be The Biggest

Even from a nearly three-decade distance, HBO's first one-hour drama, "Oz," feels unique. I've seen dozens of brilliant and groundbreaking HBO shows — OGs like "The Sopranos," "The Wire," or "Six Feet Under" — that kicked off after Tom Fontana's iconic prison drama, but "Oz" remains a singular piece of work that you can't shoehorn in with any other thematically similar cable drama. It's about vicious criminals, gangs, guards, and everything you normally see in a prison story, but it's in no way traditional. Fontana had no interest in making a conventional narrative or portraying stereotypical characters you've seen many times before. "Oz" was bold, confident, and experimental, and that already showed in its pilot.

As the creator recalled in an oral history published on Yahoo, Chris Albrecht (HBO's former CEO) asked him, "What's the one thing you're absolutely not allowed to do on broadcast television?" to which he said, "Kill the lead in the pilot." Then Albrecht urged him, "Well, then go ahead and do it." He did what he was told, and all this went down in 1997 when most television shows dared not defy such fundamental storytelling rules. So when it happened, it was kind of a shock (and still is to some degree) to the unsuspecting viewers who watched the pilot. This was just the first in a long line of rule-breaking that "Oz" did for six seasons between 1997 and 2003.