Predator: Badlands Director Missed Out On One Key Marvel Movie – And That Changed Hollywood In A Major Way

As soon as Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige felt the company had hit its stride with the films in its blockbuster ramp-up to 2012's "The Avengers" (especially "Iron Man," "Thor," and "Captain America: The First Avenger"), he set up a writers program through which the House of Ideas could develop movies centering on lesser-known characters from the Marvel Comics universe. Screenwriter Nicole Perlman got the ball rolling by wring the script for a "Guardians of the Galaxy" film, while other writers like Brian Lynch tackled projects as well. (James Gunn has told me that he credits a treatment by Lynch with getting him excited to work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.)

Feige and Marvel producer Jeremy Latcham were confident enough in Perlman's screenplay draft to begin meeting with directors for the project, most notably Peyton Reed and the filmmaking team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. (Reed has since helmed a trio of "Ant-Man" movies for the studio, while Boden and Fleck knocked out "Captain Marvel.") There were other candidates as well (like Adam McKay, who was briefly in talks before backing out), but one director I've never heard mentioned in connection to "Guardians of the Galaxy" before is Dan Trachtenberg.

This is surprising for a number of reasons. Prior to launching his feature directing career with 2016's "10 Cloverfield Lane," which led to his terrific sci-fi creature bashes "Prey" and "Predator: Badlands," Trachtenberg met with Marvel about directing its multi-million gamble centered on characters that the vast majority of the moviegoing public had never heard of before. How did he get in the running despite not having made a single feature?