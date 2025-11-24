The Original Fantastic Four Stars Spent Their Own Cash To Promote The Roger Corman Marvel Film

In the analog, pre-internet age of the 1980s, hardcore genre fans eager to learn the latest about films in development had to rely on snippets from magazines like Starlog, Fangoria, and Cinefantastique. It was in the pages of these publications that we tracked the progress (or lack thereof) of "Star Wars," "Star Trek," and myriad superhero movies. Aside from a couple of "Swamp Thing" flicks and the diminishing returns of the Christopher Reeve-led "Superman" movies, these years were a desert for comic book fans. Rumored big-screen adaptations of "Batman," "Spider-Man" and "Captain America" kept going nowhere. Then the dam broke. Tim Burton's "Batman" became the top grossing film of 1989, at which point studios began kicking the tires on everything comic book-related.

This was the moment German producer Brand Eichinger had been waiting for since 1986, when he optioned the "Fantastic Four" film rights for $250,000. Perhaps now studios like Columbia and Warner Bros. Pictures, which had previously balked at the budget for a movie based on Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's beloved quartet, would leap at the opportunity to get in the comic book game.

This did not come to pass.

In 1992, Eichinger, on the verge of losing his option, desperately rushed a "Fantastic Four" movie into production in order to maintain control of the property. He struck a deal with Roger Corman's New Horizon Pictures to finance the $1 million production, a film that, unbeknownst to the director (Oley Sassone) and his cast, was never meant to be released. Had they known this, they might've backed off spending their own money to promote the movie all over the United States.