The '70s Japanese Action Star Who Inspired Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill

Writer and director Quentin Tarantino has made a name for himself delivering violent, dialogue-heavy dramas that draw heavily from exploitation cinema. His two-part ode to revenge movies, "Kill Bill," is likewise part kung fu epic, part Spaghetti Western, and part samurai film, with some other exploitation genre references sprinkled throughout. However, the biggest inspiration for the film is probably none other than actor Meiko Kaji.

Kaji is a Japanese action star best known for playing the title character in the 1973 samurai revenge thriller "Lady Snowblood," though she appeared in more than 100 film and television roles across her career, helping to shape 1970s Japanese exploitation cinema along the way. Those movies, in turn, made "Kill Bill" the rip-roaring tale of revenge that it is, especially "Lady Snowblood" and its sequel, along with the four "Female Prisoner Scorpion" films. Kaji also sang the official theme songs for many of her movies, including "Flower of Carnage" for "Lady Snowblood" (which appears on the "Kill Bill: Volume 1" soundtrack) and "My Grudge Song" from "Female Prisoner #701: Scorpion" (which plays in "Kill Bill: Volume 2").

Few female action stars get to play the kind of stoic, steely characters that their male counterparts do, but Kaji made that her specialty and was absolutely killer at it. There's a direct line from Kaji to "Kill Bill," as the actor inspired everything from the climactic fight between "Kill Bill" protagonist The Bride (Uma Thurman) and one of her opponents, O'Ren Ishii (Lucy Liu), in "Volume 1" to The Bride's very attitude. Other major Japanese stars from that era similarly influenced "Kill Bill," including martial arts legend Sonny Chiba and legendary stuntman Kenji Ohba (both of whom also appear in "Volume 1"), but not like Kaji did.