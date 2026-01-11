Terry Crews' First Movie Role Was In This Arnold Schwarzenegger Sci-Fi Flop

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Terry Crews is known for many things. The muscle-bound actor has been in everything from the hit sitcom "Everybody Hates Chris" to big action movies like the "Expendables" franchise, and he even flexed his comedy chops as President Camacho in the cult favorite "Idiocracy." For all the success that Crews has enjoyed in Hollywood, though, his career got off to a bumpy start. Specifically, his first movie — the 2000 sci-fi action flick "The 6th Day" — was a massive flop.

The film takes place in a near future setting where cattle, fish, and other animals can be cloned. Human cloning, however, is illegal, which is why Adam Gibson (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is shocked to arrive home one day and discover that a clone has replaced him. He must then save himself from the assassins seeking to destroy him in order to protect their secret.

On the one hand, "The 6th Day" had a lot going for it on paper. Schwarzenegger was coming off a massive string of hits in the 1980s and '90s when he starred in the film, having made as much as $25 million per movie in his heyday. But starting in the 21st century, the hits were no longer as surefire — or big — as they once were for the "Terminator" star. Behind the camera, meanwhile, was Roger Spottiswoode, who was coming off directing the James Bond movie "Tomorrow Never Dies."

The movie's cast also included the likes of Robert Duvall ("The Godfather") and Michael Rooker ("Days of Thunder"), with Crews co-starring as Vincent, an assassin who works for a shady CEO named Michael Drucker (Tony Goldwyn). What could go wrong? Quite a lot, as it turns out. "The 6th Day" generally earned unfavorable reviews, resulting in a sizable box office bomb for Sony Pictures.