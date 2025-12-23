Pierce Brosnan Stopped Eating Fire After A Dangerous Mishap On The Muppets

To state the obvious up front: Pierce Brosnan was the best James Bond, and his 1995 film "GoldenEye" is one of the five best James Bond movies. Brosnan had all the suavity Bond required, and "GoldenEye" questions the character's necessity in a world of changing politics. "Tomorrow Never Dies" is almost as good.

In between those movies, however, came Brosnan's most chilling assignment yet: starring in an episode of "Muppets Tonight." The show, for those who don't recall, was an earnest attempt to reboot "The Muppet Show" in a modern milieu. Several new characters were introduced, and the tone was a little more "late night" than the original "Muppet Show," but the vibe was the same. "Muppets Tonight" was, natch, a variety show in which celebrities would appear to sing, dance, or show off any other unusual talents they possessed, all in front of an eager audience of Muppet performers.

The main joke in Brosnan's episode is that he's playing himself, but the Muppets all assume he's just like James Bond in real life. Hence, they keep asking him to perform action scenes and do spy stuff, forcing Brosnan to explain that, no, he's actually just an actor. Then, at the end of the episode, Brosnan gets to show off an unusual strange talent of his: fire-eating. It seems that Brosnan, as a younger performer, used to eat fire in street performances. A fire-eating mishap on set, however, didn't go so well, and resulted in Brosnan burning the inside of his mouth. After that, the actor gave up fire-eating altogether. Indeed, Brosnan discussed his Muppet-related fire-eating mishap on a 2006 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and it sounds quite painful.