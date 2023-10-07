James Bond Hired (Then Fired) A Legendary Star Trek Writer For Tomorrow Never Dies

To state a very true, indisputable thing right up front: Pierce Brosnan is the best James Bond (in my opinion). What's more, Martin Campbell's 1995 entry "GoldenEye" is one of the three best of all the James Bond movies, and Roger Spottiswoode's 1997 film "Tomorrow Never Dies" is nothing to sneeze at. Indeed, watching "Tomorrow Never Died" in 2023 posits an eerily accurate trajectory of the future computer technology, and its Steve Jobs-like villain Elliot Carver (Jonathan Pryce) easily predicts the culture of I'm-always-right tech-bros we currently find ourselves mired in.

Briefly, the villain in "Tomorrow Never Dies" seeks to digitally control the flow of information, making him a soft-spoken, cyber-jacked version of William Randolph Hearst. He aims to start a war between China and England, hoping to secure broadcasting rights in China for the rest of his life. In 1997, such a plot seemed both hopelessly nerdy and legitimately terrifying. The internet was still novel in the halcyon days of Third Eye Blind, and spy stories about the manipulation of cyberspace reflected real-life fears people actually had.

And to think, 007 fans might have had an expert "Star Trek" filmmaker on the case. In the 2020 book "Nobody Does It Better: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of James Bond" edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, it was revealed that Nicholas Meyer was invited to take a pass at the screenplay for "Tomorrow Never Dies." Meyer, Trekkies may know, was the writer/director behind "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" and "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," as well as the writer of "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home." You know, the good ones. Meyer talks about his lack of James Bond fandom, and his experience writing a draft of a 007 screenplay.