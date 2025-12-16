This 2025 Drama With A 97% Rotten Tomatoes Is Easily One Of The Best Movies Streaming On HBO Max
Eva Victor's feature debut, "Sorry, Baby," has come a long way since becoming a Sundance darling earlier this year. The film was critically lauded on release, and currently boasts a stellar 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. This outpouring of love is thoroughly earned — the film is a sharp, refreshing black comedy that sways between genuine hilarity and the most heartbreaking examination of trauma and its aftermath. You would expect Victor to lean into this heavy emotion, but they acknowledge it sincerely with the aim of marching forward and eventually outgrowing it. But there are moments where this pain and discomfort linger, forcing Agnes (Victor) to question everything about her evolving identity.
Agnes' story is incomplete without Lydie (Naomi Ackie, who is also brilliant in Bong Joon Ho's "Mickey 17"), as their friendship is the steady anchor that roots us in the film's grounded reality. Their shared past is a treasure trove of fond memories, and this reunion couldn't be more well-timed, bringing in laughter and camaraderie that endear these characters to us in no time. /Film's BJ Colangelo spoke to Victor and Ackie about the layered themes in "Sorry, Baby," and the director said the following about the significance of the Agnes-Lydie relationship:
"I always wrote it as a non-linear story, and I always wanted to start with the friendship, and the joy of the friendship to sort of set up that the film is about this kind of healing friendship [...] We had to get to know them, because otherwise, if you go chronologically, the film starts with this defining bad thing that happened, when really this film is about people, and how they're trying to cope."
With that in mind, let's take a closer look at one of the best releases of the year and why it's essential viewing.
Sorry, Baby is an offbeat feature debut that is strikingly resonant
Trauma-centered stories aren't always handled with the tact and sensitivity they deserve. Even when these requisites are fulfilled, there's a tendency to sensationalize visceral elements or reduce survivor identity to annoyingly narrow definitions. "Sorry, Baby" steers clear of these trappings, as it is not interested in dramatizing horrifying assault or framing it in a dramatic light. Victor focuses their attention on the fact that life continually finds a way to unfold, even when some of our more painful sentiments seep into the everyday. Lydie's friendship acts as a soothing balm, and the joy that accompanies it is warm, tender, and resilient.
The contrast between Agnes and Lydie's everyday routines underlines the distinct flavors of their lives. While Lydie is preoccupied with building a family, Agnes is more honed in on survival, clinging to the routine predictability of her circumstances. This isn't necessarily a bad thing — healing isn't linear, and Ages shouldn't have to constantly challenge herself to grow or evolve. The emotional intimacy that comes with a friendship so deep and fulfilling is enough. Both Victor and Ackie weave a naturalistic bond between their respective characters, bringing in a lot of nuance to a film about feeling at home with someone who makes us feel safe.
"Sorry, Baby" is streaming on HBO Max at the moment, making it the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in Victor's lovingly crafted world where Agnes and Lydie reside. This is also one of the more unforgettable films that A24 has distributed in recent memory, so give it a chance if you're curious.