This 2025 Drama With A 97% Rotten Tomatoes Is Easily One Of The Best Movies Streaming On HBO Max

Eva Victor's feature debut, "Sorry, Baby," has come a long way since becoming a Sundance darling earlier this year. The film was critically lauded on release, and currently boasts a stellar 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. This outpouring of love is thoroughly earned — the film is a sharp, refreshing black comedy that sways between genuine hilarity and the most heartbreaking examination of trauma and its aftermath. You would expect Victor to lean into this heavy emotion, but they acknowledge it sincerely with the aim of marching forward and eventually outgrowing it. But there are moments where this pain and discomfort linger, forcing Agnes (Victor) to question everything about her evolving identity.

Agnes' story is incomplete without Lydie (Naomi Ackie, who is also brilliant in Bong Joon Ho's "Mickey 17"), as their friendship is the steady anchor that roots us in the film's grounded reality. Their shared past is a treasure trove of fond memories, and this reunion couldn't be more well-timed, bringing in laughter and camaraderie that endear these characters to us in no time. /Film's BJ Colangelo spoke to Victor and Ackie about the layered themes in "Sorry, Baby," and the director said the following about the significance of the Agnes-Lydie relationship:

"I always wrote it as a non-linear story, and I always wanted to start with the friendship, and the joy of the friendship to sort of set up that the film is about this kind of healing friendship [...] We had to get to know them, because otherwise, if you go chronologically, the film starts with this defining bad thing that happened, when really this film is about people, and how they're trying to cope."

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at one of the best releases of the year and why it's essential viewing.