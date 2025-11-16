Mark Wahlberg's Crime Thriller With A Legendary Hong Kong Action Star Deserves A Second Look

Chow Yun-fat was well into his 40s when, after establishing himself as one of the biggest movie stars in Hong Kong, he tried his luck in Hollywood. He was revered by movie buffs as the cocky, charismatic, guns-blazing protagonist of John Woo classics like "A Better Tomorrow," "The Killer" and "Hard Boiled" (though I'd argue he never topped his performance in Ringo Lam's action masterpiece "Full Contact"), but the majority of the American moviegoing public had never seen these films. Chow was going to have to earn his stateside stardom via the dynamic presence that had made him a superstar in Asia.

Chow's first Hollywood movie, Antoine Fuqua's "The Replacement Killers," was a dud. It grossed $40 million against a $30 million budget, and lacked the gonzo flair of Hong Kong action cinema. It was like watching Michael Jordan play baseball. You were consistently aware you were watching a thoroughbred actor, but he was completely out of his element.

The Chow Hollywood experiment immediately seemed like a bad idea, and, judging from the trailer, his second U.S. feature, "The Corruptor," did not look promising. It was another action B-movie, one that paired him with Mark Wahlberg, who was still trying to find his groove as a movie star. Still, there was reason to be hopeful. Director James Foley ("At Close Range," "Glengarry Glen Ross") was a highly skilled craftsman known for getting stellar performances out of his actors, and his previous collaboration with Wahlberg, "Fear," was a rock-solid thriller. Additionally, Chow Yun-fat playing the head of an NYPD Asian gang unit sounded like a wheelhouse role for the star. "The Corruptor" may not be a blow-your-doors-off action classic, but it is well worth your time if you dig this kind of movie.