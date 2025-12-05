Pluribus Episode 6's Insane Cameo Reveals The Show's True Potential

This article contains spoilers for "Pluribus" season 1, episode 6.

You've got to feel sorry for Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn). She really thought she finally had something to use against the "Pluribus" sci-fi hive mind, and why wouldn't she? Finding a whole cold storage filled with vacuum-packed human body parts intended for consumption will do that. Yet, a trip to Koumba Diabaté's (Samba Schutte) newfound Las Vegas base pulls the rug from under her righteous fury in mere moments.

Since Koumba has been far happier to, uh, interact with the hive mind than Carol, he's managed to acquire plenty of information well before Carol. This means that while he also finds the concept disturbing, he's fully aware that the hive mind's inability to end animal or plant life has led to a dire food shortage, which in turn has forced it to find nourishment wherever it can. Carol's utter disbelief as she discovers that her cannibal scoop was old news soon turns into a full-on absurdist comedy moment when Koumba wheels out an explainer video featuring none other than "Peacemaker" star John Cena.

Up until now, the show has largely avoided familiar faces, to the point that Davis Taffler (Peter Bergman), the White House representative in episode 1, was specifically a D-string no-name politician who just happened to be suited up and nearby when the need to communicate with Carol arose. However, Cena dropping by for some crucial exposition about the hive mind's need to use dead bodies as part of their nutrient slurry is a shocking reminder that Pluribus can feature literally anyone in the world as part of the hive mind, and is also willing to do just that. From this point on, there's literally no telling who the show decides to bring in next.