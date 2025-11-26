Marvel Was Responsible For One Of The Earliest Stephen King Adaptations

Adapting the works of Stephen King has been a lucrative endeavor ever since the release of Brian De Palma's "Carrie" in 1976. That film was based on King's eponymous novel, published only two years before. That film made a ton of money on a low-ish budget, immediately cementing King as a creative force to keep an eye on. It was even nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards. In 1979, CBS aired the creepy King-derived vampire miniseries "Salem's Lot," and it also caused something of a stir, getting nominated for three Primetime Emmys. In 1980, Stanley Kubrick famously adapted King's novel "The Shining" to the big screen, and it, perhaps surprisingly, was nominated for two Razzies for Worst Actress and Worst Director (!). "The Shining," however, was re-litigated long ago, and it is now considered one of the scariest of all time.

In 1981, however, a rather obscure Stephen King adaptation was published that few likely remember. At the time, Marvel Comics had launched a series called "Bizarre Adventures," a throwback anthology book reminiscent of EC's horror comics of the 1950s. In issue #29 of that series, artist Walt Simonson took blocks of text from Stephen King's short story "The Lawnmower Man," and provided the appropriate accompanying drawings. King is the credited writer of the comic, even though a comic book author (uncredited here, but likely Simonson) would have been the one to lay out and edit the story into comic book form.

It was, chronologically, only the fourth Stephen King adaptation ever made. It predates classics like "Creepshow," "Cujo," "The Dead Zone," "Christine," and even that pop song adaptation of "The Stand" by British rock band The Alarm.