Pixar Already Did A Test Run For Toy Story 5, But You Probably Haven't Seen It

In February of 2024, Disney announced that they intend to release the Pixar film "Toy Story 5" on June 19, 2026. It was later announced at a D23 press event that Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton would direct, and that the story will involve the franchise's well-known toy characters facing off against the encroaching presence of tablets. Toys, of course, need to be played with to feel valuable and to achieve happiness. If a toy's young owner comes into possession of a time-sucking computer tablet, it more or less spells death for the toys. One can imagine that Stanton will contrive a reason to bring back Woody (Tom Hanks), who left his owner at the end of "Toy Story 4" to become a "lost toy" out in the world, living happily with his girlfriend, Bo Peep (Annie Potts).

The concept of the "Toy Story" toys fighting the oncoming scourge of video games, however, was already covered in a little-talked-about Christmas special called "Toy Story That Time Forgot," written and directed by Steve Purcell. (Purcell, as we all know, created "Sam & Max: Freelance Police!!!," one of the better shows of the 1990s.) "Time Forgot" first aired on ABC on December 2, 2014, and it is weirdly one of the less talked-about "Toy Story" spinoffs to have come out. It's weirder still that few are talking about it, given that its premise is essentially being borrowed for "Toy Story 5."

The story involved the toys' owner, Bonnie (Emily Hahn), going over to play with a friend named Mason (R.C. Cope), who just received a new video game system for Christmas. The two play video games instead of with their toys, leading to a toy war in Mason's bedroom.