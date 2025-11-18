Boba Fett Fan Theories Existed Before Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Even Hit Theaters

It's a running joke in (and out) of the "Star Wars" fandom that every character, no matter how small their role, has at least a few viewers who are obsessed with them. This type of character is often called a "Glup Shitto." It's based on a viral tweet from September 2020 that lightheartedly made fun of fans for getting attached to minor characters no one else knows or cares about. Arguably, the first-ever example of this was Boba Fett, a character introduced in an animated short in the 1978 made-for-TV movie "Star Wars Holiday Special."

The special was an infamous disaster, never replayed on TV and rarely spoken of today. Even still, the little glimpse of Boba Fett it offered still excited some of the more hardcore fans. They wanted to know what was going on with Fett behind that mask.

In the buildup to "The Empire Strikes Back" in 1980, we had the first true example of fans doing the "Glup Shitto" meme in real life, excitedly speculating over the role this little-known character would play in the trilogy going forward. Capturing that fandom excitement over Fett was a 1980 article from Starlog Magazine, which hyped up his expanded role in the new film: