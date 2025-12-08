Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn Was Tricked Into Auditioning One Marvel Star

Despite appearing in such movies as "Wanted," "Bride Wars," and "Jennifer's Body," and TV shows like "The O.C." and "Everwood" early in his career, Pratt was a long way from being the kind of leading man he is today. I mean, "Parks and Rec" fans (including me) always suspected that he could become someone in Hollywood, but I doubt any of us would've bet on him playing the lead in a big-budget superhero movie even before his days as Andy Dwyer came to an end on the small screen. He was a chubby goofball with a charming vibe, not exactly the action hero type. He probably knew that, too, so when the opportunity rolled around with Gunn and Marvel, he became determined, lost weight, got shredded, and gave his all to play the leader of a ragtag team roaming around in the galaxy.

It was the ideal (but also challenging) role for him at the time because Quill/Star-Lord shared some of that earnest dumbness and silly energy that Andy had on "Parks and Rec," while also being a cool(ish) hero with a heart of gold. Pratt already had the humor part down by then, but he had to develop a badass charisma for the action and an endearing vulnerability that made Quill effortlessly likable and human. Ultimately, it was the kind of combination that also rang true for the movie (and for the "GOTG" franchise as a whole), resonating deeply with audiences through a group of outcasts who'd go to bat for each other whenever they needed to.

One thing's certain: Pratt owes a lot to casting director Sarah Finn for tricking Gunn into auditioning him, and ultimately turning him into a movie star.