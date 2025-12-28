William Shatner Said Star Trek: The Motion Picture's Uniforms Threatened His 'Ability To Procreate'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is still some debate among Trekkies as to which of the "Star Trek" feature films is the best. Common wisdom dictates that Nicholas Meyer's 1982 movie "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" is the best, and some of the films that followed ("Star Trek: Nemesis" and "Star Trek Into Darkness," in particular) are essentially "Wrath of Khan" retreads. Other Trekkies, however, might prefer Robert Wise's ambitious "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" from 1979. That film is about a massive, massive cloud-like space entity — an ineffably powerful machine intelligence — that threatens to swallow Earth if its mysteries aren't solved in time. "The Motion Picture" is certainly the kind of heady story that's befitting of "Star Trek."

But even fans of "The Motion Picture" will agree that the Starfleet uniforms in "The Wrath of Khan" are infinitely better. The uniforms worn in all the "Star Trek" films made from 1982 to 1991 had a militant appeal; they look formal and ornate. The uniforms in "The Motion Picture" specifically make the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise look like dental hygienists. They're all given unappealingly muted colors, including beige, off-brown, and gray, and nobody in the movie's cast seems comfortable wearing them. In the original "Star Trek" TV series, the (men's) Starfleet uniforms are a two-piece affair pairing a shirt with pants. For "The Motion Picture," however, they're decked out in full-body jumpsuits.

William Shatner, who played Admiral Kirk, hated the jumpsuits. Indeed, in his memoir "Star Trek Movie Memories," the actor addressed the Starfleet uniforms in "The Motion Picture" and recalled how badly they rode up in the front, crushing the wearer's genitals. And when the actors sat down in them, the jumpsuits would tighten even further, causing, by Shatner's recollection, many cries of pain.