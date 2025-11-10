Natalie Portman's 2006 DC Comics Movie Is Becoming A TV Series At HBO
Years after HBO adapted the iconic graphic novel "Watchmen," the network has set its sights on bringing to life another beloved Alan Moore story. According to Variety, Pete Jackson has been tapped to write a "V for Vendetta" TV series, which is being produced by DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. This will mark the second adaptation of Moore and David Lloyd's dystopian thriller, following the 2006 movie starring Natalie Portman, which, despite being panned by Moore, is an entertaining flick.
First published in Britain's "Warrior" magazine before being acquired by DC Comics' Vertigo imprint, "V for Vendetta" tells the story of a futuristic Britain where the titular character — a masked vigilante who wears a Guy Fawkes mask — tries to bring down a totalitarian government. Along the way, he adopts a woman named Evey Hammond (the character Portman portrays in the movie), who eventually becomes his successor in taking the fight to the fascist regime.
The "V for Vendetta" TV series was originally teased in 2017, with the United Kingdom's Channel 4 slated to produce the project. HBO's adaptation is seemingly unrelated, but details are mostly being kept close to the vest for now. However, a politically charged comic book adaptation is perfect for HBO, and after "Watchmen," it will be interesting to see what type of spin Jackson and co. put on the story. With that being said, one thing is certain: Alan Moore will hate the new "V for Vendetta."
Alan Moore will probably reject the new V for Vendetta
In these politically polarizing times, DC and HBO's "V for Vendetta" adaptation could resonate with the public consciousness. While director James McTeigue's 2006 movie touches on the anti-fascist sentiments of the comics, it is more concerned with action and spectacle. A small-screen adaptation is a perfect opportunity to tap into the story's themes and ideas while still delivering entertaining action set-pieces.
Despite the story and themes boasting the potential for a great show, however, Alan Moore will reject this latest planned adaptation — and that's if he even gives it a chance. Moore was critical of HBO's "Watchmen," continuing his trend of hating every Hollywood adaptation of his work. In short, he believes that they misrepresent his ideas, and he morally opposes tentpole budgets, so don't expect him to be involved in the creation of the new "V for Vendetta" in any capacity.
What's more, it remains to be seen if this will be an authentic adaptation. Damon Lindelof's "Watchmen" series takes place after the events of the comics, so HBO has already demonstrated a willingness to diverge from the original script. With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if the upcoming show completely revamps Moore and David Lloyd's comic book, but more details should come to light in the near future.