Natalie Portman's 2006 DC Comics Movie Is Becoming A TV Series At HBO

Years after HBO adapted the iconic graphic novel "Watchmen," the network has set its sights on bringing to life another beloved Alan Moore story. According to Variety, Pete Jackson has been tapped to write a "V for Vendetta" TV series, which is being produced by DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. This will mark the second adaptation of Moore and David Lloyd's dystopian thriller, following the 2006 movie starring Natalie Portman, which, despite being panned by Moore, is an entertaining flick.

First published in Britain's "Warrior" magazine before being acquired by DC Comics' Vertigo imprint, "V for Vendetta" tells the story of a futuristic Britain where the titular character — a masked vigilante who wears a Guy Fawkes mask — tries to bring down a totalitarian government. Along the way, he adopts a woman named Evey Hammond (the character Portman portrays in the movie), who eventually becomes his successor in taking the fight to the fascist regime.

The "V for Vendetta" TV series was originally teased in 2017, with the United Kingdom's Channel 4 slated to produce the project. HBO's adaptation is seemingly unrelated, but details are mostly being kept close to the vest for now. However, a politically charged comic book adaptation is perfect for HBO, and after "Watchmen," it will be interesting to see what type of spin Jackson and co. put on the story. With that being said, one thing is certain: Alan Moore will hate the new "V for Vendetta."