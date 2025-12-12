Wake Up Dead Man Suffers In One Key Way Compared To The Other Knives Out Movies

The three films in Rian Johnson's wonderfully clever "Knives Out" trilogy are all uniquely different while also sticking pretty closely to a formula. That formula involves a murder mystery being investigated by master private detective Benoit Blanc, played with a delightfully silly Southern accent by Daniel Craig. But while Blanc is the thread tying these films together, he's not really the main character. Instead, there's always one specific unlucky person caught up in the mystery who acts as our protagonist while assisting Blanc. We have Ana de Armas' Marta in "Knives Out," Janelle Monáe as Helen in "Glass Onion," and now there's Reverend Jud (Josh O'Connor) in "Wake Up Dead Man."

In addition to the rotating protagonists, the trilogy also features a large ensemble cast of characters, all of whom serve as suspects (or victims) in their respective mysteries. This enables Johnson to gather together great groups of actors and give them juicy, colorful characters to sink their teeth into. However, while "Wake Up Dead Man" boasts an impressive ensemble that includes Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, and more, it also feels like the only entry in the series that fails to make the most of its impressive cast.