Stranger Things' Biggest, Most Difficult Episode To Shoot Wasn't The Netflix Series' Finale

Season 4 of "Stranger Things" was a two-part spectacle. The reasons behind this split were pragmatic, as the showrunners couldn't deliver all nine episodes at once, opting for a climactic break-off point instead. Season 5 of the hit Netflix show, however, is set to be released in three parts — the first two volumes on November 26 and December 25, respectively, with the series finale concluding the saga on December 31. This three-part split is a deliberate strategy to allow some breathing space between Volumes One and Two, given that the first part, which contains four episodes, ends with an emotionally significant climax.

In the December 2025 issue of SFX Magazine, Ross Duffer spoke about the challenges that came with the massive scale of episode 4, and how the finale is supposed to be the most emotionally hard-hitting chapter:

"I'm also excited about the first volume because, in season four, we weren't aware that it was going to get split in two [...] Volume One really exists as its own mega-movie. It has its own climax. So episode four [titled 'Sorcerer'] is pretty f***ing massive. It's definitely the hardest thing that we've ever done on a technical level. Episode four was the most challenging episode we've ever made, and that includes the finale – though on an emotional level, the finale was the hardest. I don't know how many days I found myself crying, and I'm not someone who cries very often outside of watching Pixar movies."

It makes sense for the final season to be a tearjerker or embrace a bittersweet sentiment. The show's season 5 trailer doesn't paint a pretty picture of Hawkins, which automatically heightens the stakes for every character involved.