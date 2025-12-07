Oliver Stone's First Script For Conan The Barbarian Is Gloriously Outrageous

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cocaine is a hell of a drug.

John Milius' 1982 peplum flick "Conan the Barbarian" is a low-budget B-movie that somehow looks and feels like an A-picture. It has all the sex, violence, silly wizardry, and Dark Ages mayhem that a grindhouse-dweller might want, but its tone is downbeat and dramatic, giving the film a cinematic largesse that was lacking from the days of Steve Reeves. Conan is the creation of author Robert E. Howard, who penned about 20-some Conan stories throughout the 1930s. The character was always written as a pulp hero with violent tendencies and a penchant for sexual conquest, so Milius' approach was novel. Tell the pulp story, but give it careful, slick attention. Arnold Schwarzenegger played the titular character, a hero during the fictional "Hyborian Age," set shortly after the destruction of Atlantis, and he was the perfect choice.

Milius is credited as a screenwriter on "Conan" along with Oliver Stone. The latter, in 1982, had already started directing, having helmed "Seizure," and "The Hand." However, he was still four years away from his career-igniting hit "Platoon." Stone was also, by his own admission, heavily addicted to cocaine at the time. He wrote the screenplay for Brian De Palma's controversial 1983 crime epic "Scarface," a movie about a cocaine kingpin, and it was said to have been based on his own negative experiences with the drug. In James Riordan's 1994 book "Stone: The Controversies, Excesses, And Exploits of a Radical Filmmaker," Stone confessed that he wrote "Conan" while extremely high on drugs.

The legend goes that Stone's original script draft was way, way wilder than the film Milius ended up making. For example, Stone wanted "Conan the Barbarian" to take place in the distant future, and he pictured scenes where the warrior fights post-apocalypse mutants.