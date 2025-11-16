Steven Spielberg's Only Live-Action Superhero Project Was This Forgotten Antonio Banderas Movie

Steven Spielberg is a living legend who has worked in most of cinema's biggest genres. Whether it's horror in "Jaws," sci-fi in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," adventure in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," war drama in "Saving Private Ryan," and finally doing a musical with "West Side Story," Spielberg has done it all (even jumping into animation with "The Adventures of Tintin") — but he hasn't directed a full-blown superhero movie (yet).

Though some fans would like to place Spielberg with other legendary directors like Martin Scorsese as being too fancy for the superhero genre or too pretentious for comic books, that's quite far from the truth. Spielberg has a populist taste which includes comics, and he's worked on quite a few comic-adjacent projects. Of course, "Tintin" is based on a beloved French comic and Spielberg tried for years to make a movie based on the DC "Blackhawk" series, but there's also the fantastic animated superhero series, "Freakazoid!" and one live-action superhero movie starring Antonio Banderas that you probably forgot involved Spielberg.

The movie is "The Mask of Zorro," based on the character created by Johnston McCulley. Though not what many movie fans might normally think of as a superhero, the character of Zorro, aka Don Diego de la Vega, is a precursor to the idea of the superhero vigilante living a double life. Indeed, "Superman" co-creator Jerry Siegel credited Zorro as an inspiration for The Man of Tomorrow, as did Bob Kane in the creation of Batman. In many tellings of the Batman origin story, Bruce's parents are even murdered after leaving a showing of a Zorro movie (until Christopher Nolan changed it in "Batman Begins"). Spielberg didn't direct "The Mask of Zorro," but he was crucial in getting it made.