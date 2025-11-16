Texas Chain Saw Massacre's Director Also Helmed Freddy Krueger's Overlooked Origin Story

Horror fans know the origin story of Freddy Krueger quite well. In the town of Springwood, Ohio, Freddy was a notorious child murderer who stalked and killed kids for years. He was caught by the police, but was released on an unspecified technicality. With Freddy back on the loose, the parents of his victims — as well as other angered parents in the area — formed a posse to track him down and burn him alive. Freddy's ghost, however, escaped into the realm of dreams, where he lived on as a literal nightmare. In Wes Craven's 1984 film "A Nightmare on Elm Street," audiences learned in detail what Freddy's ghost could do inside kids' dreams. When you die in your dream, you die for real.

Over the course of many "Nightmare on Elm Street" sequels, audiences got to know a little bit more about Freddy's origins. In "A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child" (1989), we learned that Freddy's mother was a nun and that his father was one of a hundred asylum inmates who sexually assaulted her. In "Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare" (1991), we learned that he was a bad egg from the start, killing animals for fun and savoring the physical abuse he took from his foster parents. Freddy eventually moved on to killing people.

Before those films, however, attentive audiences were made savvy to Freddy's trial, escape, and ultimate murder in an episode of the little-talked-about TV series "Freddy's Nightmares." In that show's debut episode, called "No More Mr. Nice Guy" (October 9, 1988), Englund played a pre-death Freddy escaping into the world after he was released on that pesky aforementioned technicality. Tobe Hooper, the director of "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" and "Poltergeist," helmed the pilot episode.