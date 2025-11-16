Reese Witherspoon Has An Interesting Theory About The Decline Of The Rom-Com

Romantic comedies have been big business for as long as humans have been performing. If you want to stretch the definition of the term, one could argue that the raunchy satyr plays of Ancient Greece count as the earliest rom-coms. Typically, though, the term "romantic comedy" refers to a very specific film genre in which two characters spend the movie courting one another — or perhaps loathing each other — all while drifting ever closer to the instigation of a relationship.

The genre has risen and fallen over the years, depending on audiences' tastes, with a notable rise in rom-coms coming in the late 1980s. This explosion of the genre was likely inspired by the success of Rob Reiner's "When Harry Met Sally..." in 1989, and Garry Marshall's "Pretty Woman" in 1990. As studios rushed to emulate their success, the 1990s and 2000s saw the release of frothy, exciting rom-coms like "Sleepless in Seattle," "My Best Friend's Wedding," "Four Weddings and a Funeral," "Runaway Bride," "You've Got Mail," and so on.

Something happened in the 2010s, though. There were, of course, still hit rom-coms released during that period ("Crazy Rich Asians," anyone?), but the genre as a whole appeared to undergo a contraction. Far fewer high-profile rom-coms are now being made than in their 1990s heyday.

Reese Witherspoon, who's had a textured and varied career, also starred in several notable rom-coms in the 2000s and 2010s, including "Sweet Home Alabama," "Just Like Heaven," "How Do You Know," and "This Means War." Witherspoon, from that position, commented on the modern state of rom-coms in an episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast (handily transcribed by People Magazine), and she theorized that the genre has become less and less popular in direct conjunction with alterations in modern dating habits.