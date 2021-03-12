Since the coronavirus pandemic continues to make it unsafe to gather in public spaces, the TCM Classic Film Festival will again be a virtual event this May. Viewers will be able to watch more than 80 classic movies on Turner Classic Movies and HBO Max. Starting with West Side Story, screenings will be accompanied by various feature discussions and interviews with special guests and TCM hosts, panels, presentations and rare behind-the-scenes footage. Find out more below.

The Hollywood Reporter has news on the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival unfolding from May 6 through May 9 on both Turner Classic Movies and HBO Max, allowing viewers to enjoy a slew of classic films from the comfort of the own homes. If you have Turner Classic Movies, you’ll be able watch through their channel. Otherwise, HBO Max subscribers will be able to access content by way of the Classics Curated by TCM hub within the app.

The TCM Classic Film Festival will kick off with a screening of West Side Story, which will include a reunion of stars Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn. It will air on TCM starting at 5:00 P.M. PT, which is when it will also become available on HBO Max.

Other films included in the TCM Classic Film Festival line-up include The Maltese Falcon (1941), They Won’t Believe Me (1947), Bullitt (1968), Love Story (1970), Diner (1982), Innerspace (1987) and Antwone Fisher (2002). The latter doesn’t exactly feel like it should be designated as a classic just yet, but TCM can be a little generous with the designation from time to time. Along with some of those more traditional classics, TCM promises a focus on movies made by Black filmmakers at UCLA that emerged from the “L.A. Rebellion” movement of the late 1960s, but no specific titles have been revealed.

The festival will include appearances by filmmakers Rob Reiner and Mira Nair, introducing their films that will be in the schedule. Actors Ali MacGraw and Danny Glover will also be honored at some point during the festival. It sounds like a much bigger virtual event than the one that was quickly put together last year near the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

TCM general manager Pola Changnon said in a statement:

“We’re thrilled to expand this year’s virtual festival across two platforms — linear and streaming. Our approach gives fans even more movies, stars and unique presentations to choose from. The breadth of this festival will offer interest for every kind of classic movie fan — whether they’re new to this world or card-carrying cinephiles!”

More guests and movies will be announced as we get closer to the festival. To keep up with all the updates for the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival, check out the official website.