The 2021 Independent Spirit Awards nominations have been announced. Along with honoring the best that independent cinema has to offer, this year’s Indie Spirit Awards have also introduced a television category, with several awards being handed out for the small screen.

On the feature film side of things, Never Rarely Sometimes Always came out on top with seven total nominations across all categories. Coming up right behind it is the American family drama Minari with six nominations, followed by Nomadland and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, each scoring five nominations overall. See the full list of 2021 Independent Spirit Awards nominations below.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always making a big show after debuting at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival is exactly the kind of thing you like to see from this independent cinema awards show. The film is a true indie with a harrowing story of a teenage girl forced to travel to New York City from Pennsylvania with her cousin in order to get an abortion. It’s contemplative, incredibly well-acted, and as authentic as you can get.

Minari also has an impressive presence in the Indie Spirit Award nominations this year. In addition to the film being nominated as one of the contenders for Best Feature, lead actor Steven Yeun also earned a nomination, and both Yeri Han and Yuh-jung Youn earned supporting actress nominations. Director Lee Isaac Chung is also up for the directing category.

Finally, rounding out the major nominees, we have Nomadland and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. While Nomadland hit across the spectrum with Best Feature, Best Director, Best Female Lead, Best Editing and Best Cinematography, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom earned a Best Feature nomination and four acting nominations for Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, and Glynn Turman.

Also, in a strange turn, The Invisible Man was somehow nominated for Best Editing. It’s not that the movie wouldn’t be deserving of such a nomination for editing, but it’s absolutely not an independent movie, so we’re not really sure how it qualified.

Check out the full list of 2021 Independent Spirit Awards nominations below, along with the announcement video, and tune in when the awards are handed out live on Thursday, April 22 at 10:00 P.M. EST on IFC.

2021 Independent Spirit Award Nominations – Movie Awards

BEST FEATURE
First Cow
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Nomadland

BEST FIRST FEATURE 
I Carry You With Me
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Miss Juneteenth
Nine Days
Sound of Metal

BEST DIRECTOR
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Kelly Reichardt – First Cow
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

BEST FEMALE LEAD 
Nicole Beharie – Miss Juneteenth
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Julia Garner – The Assistant
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

BEST MALE LEAD 
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
Rob Morgan – Bull
Steven Yeun – Minari

BEST SUPPORTING MALE 
Colman Domingo – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Orion Lee – First Cow
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Glynn Turman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Benedict Wong – Nine Days

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE 
Alexis Chikaeze – Miss Juneteenth
Yeri Han – Minari
Valerie Mahaffe – French Exit
Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Yuh-jung Youn – Minari

BEST SCREENPLAY
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Mike Makowsky – Bad Education
Alice Wu – The Half Of It

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY  
Kitty Green – The Assistant
Noah Hutton – Lapsis
Channing Godfrey Peoples – Miss Juneteenth
Andy Siara – Palm Springs
James Sweeney – Straight Up

BEST DOCUMENTARY 
Collective
Crip Camp
Dick Johnson is Dead
The Mole Agent
Time

BEST EDITING
The Invisible Man
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Residue
I Carry You With Me
Nomadland

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
She Dies Tomorrow
Bull
The Assistant
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Nomadland

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM 
Bacurau (Brazil)
The Disciple (India)
Night of the Kings (Ivory Coast)
Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time (Hungary)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
One Night in Miami (Regina King)

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD  
Best feature made for under $500,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

The Killing of Two Lovers
La Leyenda Negra
Lingua Franca
Residue
Saint Frances

PRODUCERS AWARD
Kara Durrett
Lucas Joaquin
Gerry Kim

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD 
Recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.

David Midell – Director of The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Ekwa Msangi – Director of Farewell Amor
Annie Silverstein – Director of Bull

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD 
Presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.

Cecilia Aldarondo – Director of Landfall
Elegance Bratton – Director of Pier Kids
Elizabeth Lo – Director of Stray

2021 Independent Spirit Award Nominations – Television Awards

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children
City So Real
Immigration Nation
Love Fraud
We’re Here

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
I May Destroy You
Little America
Small Axe
A Teacher
Unorthodox

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Elle Fanning – The Great
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Abby McEnany – Work in Progress
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever
Jordan Kristine Seamón – We Are Who We Are

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Conphidance – Little America
Adam Ali – Little America
Nicco Annan – P-Valley
Amit Rahav – Unorthodox
Harold Torres – Zero, Zero, Zero

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

I May Destroy You

