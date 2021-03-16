The coronavirus pandemic may be starting to wind down, but a lot of big pop culture events are still being put off or carrying on virtually. That means toy makers like Hasbro don’t have the usual outlets to unveil their latest toys and collectibles, such as New York Toy Fair or various comic conventions. But just like last year, Hasbro is taking matters into their own hands.

Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest is returning this spring to debut exciting collectible reveals and creator panels for toy lines from the likes of Star Wars, Marvel, Power Rangers, Transformers, G.I. Joe, and even Fortnite. Get the first details on the 2021 Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest below.

2021 Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest

For those who don’t know, Hasbro Pulse is where you’ll find the latest product offerings and experiences from big pop culture franchises you love. This includes a glimpse at behind-the-scenes material and insider details on all their upcoming toys and collectibles, and Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest will have plenty to unveil starting on April 9 at 11:00 A.M. ET.

Hosted by SYFY Wire on-air correspondent, writer, and producer Jackie Jennings, the Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest will unfold at the retailer’s event website with never-before-seen content and product reveals. They will also be launching pre-orders for new items, which is something we’ll be keeping a close eye on.

Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer at Hasbro, said:

“Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest allows us to engage with our dedicated fan community in a meaningful way by delivering unique product reveals and exclusive pre-orders. Fans will have access to behind-the-scenes content from our designers and brand teams, which allows them to share in their fandom for these brands with special content and panels. This unique event, in addition to Hasbro PulseCon happening later this year, will bring the relationship between our fans and the brands closer than ever before.

Here’s what you can expect from the event with more specific details to come:

Fortnite

A new collection has just landed! It’s OFFICIAL! Hasbro has partnered with Epic Games and created an all-new toy line! Join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design teams as they debut the all-new Victory Royale line! Get ready to drop in as we unveil three legendary new items, including a first-time character to appear in toy! Gear up for some next-level reveals!

Transformers

Worlds continue to collide on Transformers! Join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design team as they reveal toys from Wave 3 Kingdom and share some exciting news about the final chapter of Netflix’s Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy. Don’t miss out as we take a closer look at Kingdom Commander and Titan Class figures, including a first-time character to appear in toy! And if you thought the Pulse exclusive weapons pack was epic, you’ll find the next one to be a blast. Finally, we will reveal a new Pulse exclusive toy capsule in partnership with IDW Publishing that will turn the Transformers universe upside down. Get ready for a panel that’s… More Than Meets the Eye!

Power Rangers

The Hasbro Power Rangers team will share MORPHINOMINAL news and updates around the expanding Lightning Collection product line. Power Ranger fans will get early looks at cool new action figures coming soon, as well as a sneak peek at what’s coming up later this year. “It’s Morphin Time!”

G.I. Joe

YO JOE! SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS toys revealed! Join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design teams as they debut exciting new products from the upcoming SNAKE EYES feature film. Get an in-depth look at the stealthy Snake Eyes Ninja Strike role play toys and the latest additions to the highly detailed Classified Series collection. Plus, we’ve received intel that Snake Eyes himself, Henry Golding, will be making a guest appearance to unveil his signature action figure!

Marvel

Hasbro Marketing & Design teammates will assemble to share exciting news about the popular Marvel Legends product line. True Believers will get a sneak peek of upcoming Marvel Legends action figures and premium role play offerings.

Star Wars

Join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design teams as they discuss the popular Hasbro Star Wars line, including the Black Series and The Vintage Collection. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Hasbro’s latest action figure and premium roleplay offerings from across the Skywalker saga and beyond. Word on the Holonet is there may also be a few surprises.