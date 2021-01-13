Awards season is unfolding a little later than usual this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic shifting the windows for qualifying films into early 2021. That’s why movies like Nomadland and Minari, which you’ve seen pop up on various lists naming the Top 10 Films of 2020, aren’t getting wide theatrical releases until February. But the 30th Gotham Awards winners have just been announced, kicking off a season of accolades for the best films from last year. Who walked away with the big prizes? Get the full list of 2021 Gotham Awards winners below.

IndieWire brought our attention to the list of 2021 Gotham Awards winners, which spread the love among a number of films. Nomadland walked away with the top prize for Best Picture, as well as the Audience Award, beating out The Assistant, First Cow, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, and Relic.

Riz Ahmed won Best Actor for Sound of Metal while Nicole Beharie received Best Actress for Miss Juneteenth. There isn’t an overall Best Director award, but the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award went to Andrew Patterson for The Vast of Night, and there was also a Director Tribute award that went to Steve McQueen for his work on the Small Axe series of films. As for writing accolades, the award for Best Screenplay was a tie between The Forty-Year Old Version by Radha Blank and Fourteen by Dan Sallitt.

There were also several other Tribute awards handed out throughout the evening, including Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman being honored for their turns in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, as well as an ensemble award for the entire cast of The Trial of the Chicago 7.

You can get the full list of 2021 Gotham Awards winners below.

2021 Gotham Awards Winners

Best Feature

The Assistant

First Cow

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland (WINNER)

Relic

Best Documentary

76 Days

City Hall

Our Time Machine

A Thousand Cuts (WINNER)

Time (WINNER)



Best International Feature

Bacurau

Beanpole

Cuties (Mignonnes)

Identifying Features (WINNER)

Martin Eden

Wolfwalkers

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Channing Godfrey Peoples – Miss Juneteenth

Alex Thompson – Saint Frances

Carlo Mirabella-Davis – Swallow

Andrew Patterson – The Vast of Night (WINNER)

Best Screenplay

Bad Education – Mike Makowsky

First Cow, Jon Raymond – Kelly Reichardt

The Forty-Year-Old Version – Radha Blank (WINNER)

Fourteen – Dan Sallitt (WINNER)

The Vast of Night – James Montague, Craig Sanger

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal (WINNER)

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Jude Law – The Nest

John Magaro – First Cow

Jesse Plemons – I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Best Actress

Nicole Beharie – Miss Juneteenth (WINNER)

Jessie Buckley – I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Carrie Coon – The Nest

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Breakthrough Actor

Jasmine Batchelor – The Surrogate

Kingsley Ben-Adir – One Night in Miami… (WINNER)

Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Orion Lee – First Cow

Kelly O’Sullivan – Saint Frances

Breakthrough Series – Long Form (Over 40 Minutes)

The Great

Immigration Nation

P-Valley

Unorthodox

Watchmen (WINNER)



Breakthrough Series – Short Form (Under 40 Minutes)

Betty

Dave

I May Destroy You (WINNER)

Taste the Nation

Work in Progress

Audience Award

Nomadland

Actress Tribute

Viola Davis



Actor Tribute

Chadwick Boseman

Ensemble Tribute

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Director’s Tribute

Steve McQueen

Industry Tribute

Ryan Murphy

Made in NY Award

Jeffrey Wright