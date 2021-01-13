This Year’s Gotham Awards Spread the Love: ‘Nomadland’, ‘One Night in Miami,’ ‘Sound of Metal’ & More Win Awards
Awards season is unfolding a little later than usual this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic shifting the windows for qualifying films into early 2021. That’s why movies like Nomadland and Minari, which you’ve seen pop up on various lists naming the Top 10 Films of 2020, aren’t getting wide theatrical releases until February. But the 30th Gotham Awards winners have just been announced, kicking off a season of accolades for the best films from last year. Who walked away with the big prizes? Get the full list of 2021 Gotham Awards winners below.
IndieWire brought our attention to the list of 2021 Gotham Awards winners, which spread the love among a number of films. Nomadland walked away with the top prize for Best Picture, as well as the Audience Award, beating out The Assistant, First Cow, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, and Relic.
Riz Ahmed won Best Actor for Sound of Metal while Nicole Beharie received Best Actress for Miss Juneteenth. There isn’t an overall Best Director award, but the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award went to Andrew Patterson for The Vast of Night, and there was also a Director Tribute award that went to Steve McQueen for his work on the Small Axe series of films. As for writing accolades, the award for Best Screenplay was a tie between The Forty-Year Old Version by Radha Blank and Fourteen by Dan Sallitt.
There were also several other Tribute awards handed out throughout the evening, including Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman being honored for their turns in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, as well as an ensemble award for the entire cast of The Trial of the Chicago 7.
2021 Gotham Awards Winners
Best Feature
The Assistant
First Cow
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Nomadland (WINNER)
Relic
Best Documentary
76 Days
City Hall
Our Time Machine
A Thousand Cuts (WINNER)
Time (WINNER)
Best International Feature
Bacurau
Beanpole
Cuties (Mignonnes)
Identifying Features (WINNER)
Martin Eden
Wolfwalkers
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Channing Godfrey Peoples – Miss Juneteenth
Alex Thompson – Saint Frances
Carlo Mirabella-Davis – Swallow
Andrew Patterson – The Vast of Night (WINNER)
Best Screenplay
Bad Education – Mike Makowsky
First Cow, Jon Raymond – Kelly Reichardt
The Forty-Year-Old Version – Radha Blank (WINNER)
Fourteen – Dan Sallitt (WINNER)
The Vast of Night – James Montague, Craig Sanger
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal (WINNER)
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Jude Law – The Nest
John Magaro – First Cow
Jesse Plemons – I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Best Actress
Nicole Beharie – Miss Juneteenth (WINNER)
Jessie Buckley – I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Carrie Coon – The Nest
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Breakthrough Actor
Jasmine Batchelor – The Surrogate
Kingsley Ben-Adir – One Night in Miami… (WINNER)
Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Orion Lee – First Cow
Kelly O’Sullivan – Saint Frances
Breakthrough Series – Long Form (Over 40 Minutes)
The Great
Immigration Nation
P-Valley
Unorthodox
Watchmen (WINNER)
Breakthrough Series – Short Form (Under 40 Minutes)
Betty
Dave
I May Destroy You (WINNER)
Taste the Nation
Work in Progress
Audience Award
Nomadland
Actress Tribute
Viola Davis
Actor Tribute
Chadwick Boseman
Ensemble Tribute
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Director’s Tribute
Steve McQueen
Industry Tribute
Ryan Murphy
Made in NY Award
Jeffrey Wright